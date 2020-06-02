Research from Samsung Electronics UK has revealed just how significantly viewing habits have evolved in recent weeks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, with adults and children are turning to screen time for both education and entertainment purposes.
The survey of 2,000 UK adults shows how screen time is not only being maximised to bring vital forms of what is now being called ‘edutainment’. In addition, such as a trend is also helping many stay connected with multiple generations as a fifth indicated that their TV is now their primary source of contact with friends and family from other homes.
For just over three-fifths (61%) of respondents living with children, TV screen time for the kids is also up, as a third said their children are using screen time to play online video games to socialise with friends or family members. The survey also showed how the TV is the modern day ‘home school’, serving kids who are depending on screen time to provide their edutainment. Indeed, two-fifths of survey respondents said that their children were now using TV screen time to watch educational videos and programmes to help encourage vital learning and development.
And this enthusiasm was shared by older viewers. Half of the adults in the survey indicated that they have been able to maximise their own time at home to better themselves and keep the mind motivated - through watching documentaries or tutorials. The highest skill as answered by over a fifth (22%) of respondents’ centres around learning new recipes, followed by a tenth revealing that screen time has helped them learn craft skills.
Almost a fifth of British viewers said that they have learnt new exercises and a further one in eight had given the now hugely popular Joe Wicks PE lesson a go, showing how through using their screens, the nation has found new ways to maintain their health and wellbeing.
Looking at what the survey revealed, Samsung said that the new norm for TV screen time was now serving as a pivotal role in enabling families to socialise together, as well as boosting morale by playing virtual games.
“From the popularity of shared and interactive game-playing, such as quizzes, to using screens for educational material for helping children to continue to engage with the school curriculum - TV screen time is unquestionably playing a central part, and therefore offering some insight, into how many people are coping and developing whilst going through these unprecedented times,” observed chartered educational psychologist Kairen Cullen.
“Encouragingly, contact with the older generation may also have been extended because of this increased and more diverse TV usage, with younger people actually teaching and enabling older people who until now have typically been less proficient in their use of new technology. This is heartening and hopefully will serve to raise positivity in inter-generational relationships as well as relationships in general, because if we can help each other at this uncertain and difficult time then future possibilities look bright.”
Dan Hastings, director, TV and AV, Samsung Electronics UK added: “As the UK is currently going through challenging times, there is now more pressure to maintain a household with a sense of normality, as the usual routines are turned upside down for many. Whether it is keeping the children focussed with schoolwork or trying to stay connected with isolated family members, it is truly heart-warming to see how generations are coming together, virtually engaging through screen time to bring moments of joy and laughter into their day.”
