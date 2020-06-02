Operators Comcast and Charter have teamed with media giant ViacomCBS on a new joint venture designed to help marketers use audience insights for advanced TV and premium video advertising.
Blockgraph was first launched in 2017 and incubated to date within FreeWheel, since acquired by Comcast and now the operator’s advertising’s technology unit. The vision since its inception was to become a collaborative industry solution, with Charter and ViacomCBS as early supporters.
The new Blockgraph initiative and software platform, in which the partners are taking an equal share, will aims to create what is claimed to be a more secure way to use aggregated and anonymised data and share information. It is focused on ushering in a new way of using audience data for advanced TV and premium video advertising, enabling media companies to help marketers form insights across their collective platforms without relying exclusively on third parties.
The partners believe that the joint venture comes at an important inflection point for the industry. They note that marketers today are looking for new ways to maximise advertising investments and measure results across screens while publishers and distributors, meanwhile, are looking for ways to differentiate their content and media through data.
Data connectivity, control and secure enablement are at the centre of today’s monetisation and that’s what Blockgraph provides observed Jason Manningham, previously general manager of Blockgraph under FreeWheel, and who will now lead the new joint venture as chief executive officer. “The value that Blockgraph brings to the industry has never been more important,” he remarked. “ Together with Comcast, Charter and ViacomCBS, we have the opportunity to reshape data driven advertising in a way that’s better and more sustainable for brands, publishers, content distributors and above all else – audiences.”
Added Marcien Jenckes, president, Comcast Advertising: “When we began to develop Blockgraph several years ago, we knew that the ability to apply data-driven insights to all media, including TV, in a way that protected privacy, was going to be hugely important to the future of our industry. Now, some three years later, that couldn’t be truer, and the alternative that Blockgraph offers could not be more valuable.”
Chief among early adopters of the Blockgraph technology has been Comcast’s NBCUniversal, as it has begun efforts to integrate Blockgraph into their AdSmart platform.
The new Blockgraph initiative and software platform, in which the partners are taking an equal share, will aims to create what is claimed to be a more secure way to use aggregated and anonymised data and share information. It is focused on ushering in a new way of using audience data for advanced TV and premium video advertising, enabling media companies to help marketers form insights across their collective platforms without relying exclusively on third parties.
The partners believe that the joint venture comes at an important inflection point for the industry. They note that marketers today are looking for new ways to maximise advertising investments and measure results across screens while publishers and distributors, meanwhile, are looking for ways to differentiate their content and media through data.
Data connectivity, control and secure enablement are at the centre of today’s monetisation and that’s what Blockgraph provides observed Jason Manningham, previously general manager of Blockgraph under FreeWheel, and who will now lead the new joint venture as chief executive officer. “The value that Blockgraph brings to the industry has never been more important,” he remarked. “ Together with Comcast, Charter and ViacomCBS, we have the opportunity to reshape data driven advertising in a way that’s better and more sustainable for brands, publishers, content distributors and above all else – audiences.”
Added Marcien Jenckes, president, Comcast Advertising: “When we began to develop Blockgraph several years ago, we knew that the ability to apply data-driven insights to all media, including TV, in a way that protected privacy, was going to be hugely important to the future of our industry. Now, some three years later, that couldn’t be truer, and the alternative that Blockgraph offers could not be more valuable.”
Chief among early adopters of the Blockgraph technology has been Comcast’s NBCUniversal, as it has begun efforts to integrate Blockgraph into their AdSmart platform.