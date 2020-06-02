Bringing together expert technologists and industry leaders leading production technology provider Grass Valley has assembled a council of customers selected from media industry technologists and business leaders to drive targeted innovation and workflow transformation.
Working under the umbrella of GVX, the council, says Grass Valley, will work to move media technology innovation forward in what it says is a mutually beneficial fashion, providing the industry with solutions that are ‘perfectly’ matched with the increasing demands placed on content producers and distributors.
Grass Valley believes that the development of GVX will ensure that market interaction is formally incorporated into GV’s business DNA in what it calls ‘a systematic, purposeful way.’ It will convene on a regular basis to discuss market conditions, technological advancements and other themes that impact both suppliers and buyers. Outcomes of these interactions are designed to provide a view of the current market landscape and the challenges that the industry is set to face in the future.
Grass Valley adds that it will use the insights from this key group of influencers to inform and validate its product development strategy. The GVX Customer Council will initially include key influencers such as Dave Mazza from NBC Sports, Del Parks from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Helen Clifton from ABC Australia, Mauricio Felix from Globo, Ruba Ibrahim from Al Arabiya Network, Scott Rothenburg from NEP and Gordon Castle from Discovery.
“Grass Valley’s business and ethos relies on the relationships we’ve built over the past 60 years with the world’s leading broadcasters, content producers, rights holders and distributors,” explained Grass Valley president Tim Shoulders.
“These relationships are critical to fully understanding the needs of the market, so we can develop the technology that our customers need in order to thrive. Formalising the interaction between our development teams and our customers through GVX is the perfect way for us to ensure we continue to drive advancements in technology and smart working models that will empower customers to build successful businesses for today and tomorrow. This initiative, along with other initiatives such as AIMS and the GV Tech Alliance, creates dynamic, collaborative relationships across the industry with customers, partners and standards bodies. These activities deliver benefits not only for Grass Valley and its customers, but for the industry as a whole.”
