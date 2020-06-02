Spanish audiovisual specialist BGL Audiovisual has selected modules from Albalá Ingenieros for the installation of AV equipment in the control and production room of the parliament in the autonomous community of Aragon, Spain.





The Albalá infrastructure will see use in distributing signals from the press room at the parliament in Aragon as well as supplying signals to the internal channel of the house of parliament and to external media such as local television and Spanish national broadcaster RTVE.



The Albalá devices come from the company’s TL3000 family and are said to have been selected on the ability to satisfy a range of audio and video signal distribution possibilities as well due to their scaling and extension capabilities both in present and in the future.



Chief among the modules supplied were: the HVD3000C01 one input to six output dual SDI-format digital video distributor for HD signals at 1.5 Gbit/s and SD signals at 270 Mbit/s featuring automated equalisation and reclocking; the HAE3000C01 dual embedder of analogue audio signals into 3G/HD/SD-SDI digital video and the TLE3001C02 advanced Ethernet / EIA-TIA-232-F / EIA-TIA-485-A communications controller. The modules were all housed in UR3000R01 3 RU mounting frames, intended to house TL3000 family devices.



The parliament of Aragon was already using modules from Albalá that continue to form key elements in signal distribution, where they have demonstrated high reliability and security for our client. Furthermore, Albalá's customer service is excellent in terms of sales support, technical support and post-sales service. And…delivery times are excellent."