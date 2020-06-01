CE giant Samsung Electronics UK has announced what it says is a world-first TV in the form of The Sero, a TV set that mirrors a mobile screen and can rotate between landscape and portrait orientations.





The Sero is available in 43” and features a navy-blue bezel design, priced at £1,599. Called the world’s first mobile-friendly TV, the new lifestyle TV features engineered to enhance a viewing experience, including Samsung’s established QLED technology but is fundamentally designed to tap into a generation of social media users, ushering in a new era of content consumption and delivering a mobile-optimised experience whilst rotating the screen automatically to mirror mobile content. The screen can also be rotated by remote control, voice command and via the SmartThings app.The Sero is designed to adapt to each consumers’ needs, whether for mirroring phone content which can be done by tapping a phone on the screen or for transforming viewing delivering 100% colour volume with over a billion colours and shades for a truly cinematic experience. The Sero also uses AI to upscale content to 4K resolution.When not in use as a TV, the Sero’s Portrait Mode lets consumers choose from more than 50 stylish vertical backgrounds to enhance their home, whilst Ambient Mode+ allows to display useful information or blend the TV into its surroundings.“We are exceptionally proud to launch The Sero to the market. It is an industry-first and so we are able to capture the demand of smartphone/social media users by bringing an innovation that can display any content imaginable,” said Dan Hastings, Director, TV and AV, Samsung Electronics UK Ltd. “With people now using their TVs in different ways than ever before, whether scrolling through social media, watching the latest viral videos or catching up on TV, The Sero is able to seamlessly adapt to enhance whatever content the user is watching, bringing a more bespoke and optimised experience”.The Sero is available in 43” and features a navy-blue bezel design, priced at £1,599.