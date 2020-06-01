Cloud-based media delivery quality assurance solutions provider Qligent has announced that media technology veteran Brick Eksten has joined the company as its new CEO.





Eksten joins Qligent from Imagine Communications, where he most recently served as CTO, playout and networking solutions and oversaw its roadmap for transitioning customers’ broadcast operations to the cloud. He boasts a long history in the media industry and Qligent says that he has guided enterprises to increase efficiency, profitability and audience share through the use of disruptive technologies. As CEO, co-founder and technical visionary of streaming solutions firm Digital Rapids, he grew the company from four-person start-up to being acquired by Imagine in 2014.Qligent says that Eksten’s decades of industry experience across film, broadcast, and OTT will be invaluable as the company builds on his strengths to help customers deliver next-generation, direct-to-consumer (DTC) experiences.“As broadcasters and other traditional media enterprises move towards a DTC business and technical model, they need technology partners they can rely on to help them meet increased customer service demands and overcome new operational challenges,” said Eksten. “With proven large-scale deployments, deep expertise, and managed services experience, Qligent is well-positioned to help customers deliver better service to their consumers while freeing them to focus on their content. I’m excited by the opportunity to help Qligent build further on its success.”Eugene Shchemelev, Qligent’s founder, president and CEO since 2014, will continue with the company as executive chairman of the board of directors. Commenting on Eksten’s appointment, he said: “Brick has a proven track record of helping forward-looking companies align their innovations with market needs in a way that maximises the benefits for their customers while achieving or exceeding the company’s strategic objectives. We are excited to welcome him to the team. His leadership abilities will be valuable as we take Qligent to the next level and help our customers take even more steps towards their evolving goals.”