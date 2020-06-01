In the first phase of a network-wide multiscreen video project to upgrade the entertainment experience available to the growing telco, Velocix and TDS Telecom have announced the successful roll-out of IP video streaming and cloud DVR services to consumers in central Oregon.
TDS delivers high-speed internet, TV entertainment, and phone services to nearly 900 rural, suburban, and metropolitan communities across the US boasting more than 1.2 million connections. Using fibre-optics and other new networking technologies, it delivers up to 1 Gigabit internet speeds and offers IP-based TV entertainment solutions along with traditional phone services.
Branded TDS TV+, the new TDS Android TV-based streaming video service is powered by Velocix’s suite of IP video products, including its CDN, origin server, and video recording solutions. Subscribers can watch linear programming, video-on-demand, and personalised video recordings on consumer devices including TVs, PCs, mobile devices and popular streaming media players. Consumers have access more than 180 channels on their own schedule, as well as accessing a library of on-demand and pay-per-view content. SVOD services such as Netflix and YouTube, can be accessed directly through the new service.
The Velocix platform replaces two legacy cable systems and an established IPTV solution, unifying the network and integrating both managed and unmanaged video delivery. TDS TV+ will be made available to the entire TDS footprint in 2020, which includes consumers in 31 US states.
Commenting on the project, Mark Barber, SVP of Network Operations at TDS Telecom, said: “We are excited to complete the first phase roll-out of our new TDS TV+ service …Velocix’s integrated software platform enables TDS to deliver a more personalised and engaging entertainment experience on a wide range of consumer devices, which is critical to attracting and retaining video subscribers in our highly competitive markets.”
