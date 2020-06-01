In the latest implementation of the artificial intelligence-powered content analysis tool, the A1now streaming service from A1 Telekom Austria Group has revealed that it is using the Vionlabs content analysis platform to provide content recommendations.
With a focus on young users, A1now offers a variety of content with a mixture of local productions and international formats, from sports documentaries to fictional programmes and international shows. A1now also puts an emphasis on facilitating filmmakers and bringing forward local talent. Vionlabs believes that through the deep insight provided by its content analysis platform, A1now will be able to understand why customers like certain programming and hence provide personalised viewing recommendations.
The tech firm says that with the vast content libraries now available through streaming services, that the ease with which audiences can find relevant content is now critically important for streaming companies wanting to attract and retain subscribers. Moreover, it adds with the online video market being so competitive, media companies such as A1now can get an edge through a better understanding of what makes shows appealing to viewers.
“We are excited to be working with Vionlabs to integrate its ground-breaking technology into our streaming platform,” said Nina Mack, head of channel development, A1now. “This partnership provides A1now with an edge in the market that allows us to take the next step in delighting our customers by providing a truly personalised experience.”
The tech firm says that with the vast content libraries now available through streaming services, that the ease with which audiences can find relevant content is now critically important for streaming companies wanting to attract and retain subscribers. Moreover, it adds with the online video market being so competitive, media companies such as A1now can get an edge through a better understanding of what makes shows appealing to viewers.
“We are excited to be working with Vionlabs to integrate its ground-breaking technology into our streaming platform,” said Nina Mack, head of channel development, A1now. “This partnership provides A1now with an edge in the market that allows us to take the next step in delighting our customers by providing a truly personalised experience.”