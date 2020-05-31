Mobile technology and solutions provider Qualcomm Technologies has launched a new range of mobile connectivity systems that are said by the company to represent the most advanced Wi-Fi 6E offerings of their kind, advancing video streaming.
Qualcomm is fundamentally aiming to take advantage of the decision by US regulator the FCC to free up 1,200MHz of spectrum available for unlicensed Wi-Fi use in the 6GHz band, leading to the Wi-Fi 6E standard which is designed to address standard Wi-Fi’s spectrum shortage. In addition to bringing nearly six times the total capacity in both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz ranges it also supports seven contiguous 160MHz channels; and less interference from legacy Wi-Fi devices. This is said to translate to multigigabit Wi-Fi speeds and more devices performing optimally on a Wi-Fi network at once.
Looking at use cases, Qualcomm says that newly opened 6 GHz spectrum will address with networks pressured more than ever by simultaneous work and school-from-home, surging on-demand video streaming, and latency sensitive real-time applications.
Building on Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio technology features, the new Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 and Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 mobile connectivity systems are said to feature the fastest available Wi-Fi speeds in the industry on a mobile Wi-Fi offering, virtual reality-class low latency and Bluetooth advancements delivering immersive audio experiences for classic and emerging LE Audio use cases.
FastConnect 6900 offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity at peak speeds approaching 3.6Gbps while FastConnect 6700 delivers 3Gbps. Both solutions include Qualcomm 4K QAM (2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz) which the company said was an industry-first implementation of this advanced modulation technique and can extend the maximum QAM rate, across any supported band, from 1K to 4K for ultra HD streaming. The technology supports up to 60MHz channels in both 5GHz and 6GHz bands, expanding throughput while reducing congestion, and FastConnect 6900 delivers an extra boost of performance through the implementation of four-stream dual band simultaneous (DBS) with multiband (including 6GHz) capabilities.
“As consumer expectations for always-on, flawless streaming video and crystal-clear audio continue to grow dramatically worldwide, modern applications and devices face increasing challenges with respect to battery life, data rates, range and security,” said Bryan Chang, general manager of Qualcomm partner ASUS Phone business unit, looking at what the new technology could do for his company’s products.
“Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to deliver the latest capabilities in our devices and solidify our position in the industry a leading provider that values and meets our customers’ needs.”
