Hot on the heels of the launch of the direct-to-consumer service in the US on 27 May, WarnerMedia has confirmed that a first wave of at least 15 HBO Max Originals will land on HBO GO and its other channels in Asia in 2020.
Available in the US at $14.99 per month, HBO Max features a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia’s catalogue and a roster of new Max Originals plus acquired franchises and films. At launch it will feature 10,000 hours of premium content including the entire HBO service; motion picture and TV series from Warner Bros.’ 100-year content collection; highlights from New Line; catalogue titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes Cartoons; a selection of classic films curated in partnership with TCM; along with a monthly offering of new Max Originals.
The new Asian slate programming slate, specially curated to suit the taste of Asian audiences, includes drama series, documentaries, movies and kids shows. The content is sourced from studios and distributors including Lionsgate, Paramount, Warner Bros. and Sesame Workshop.Talent includes star directors and actors such as Ridley Scott, Meryl Streep, Kaley Cuoco, Lena Dunham, Anna Kendrick, Steven Soderbergh, Melissa McCarthy, Ray Romano, James Corden and of course Elmo and the Sesame Street gang.
The majority of the new shows will be available first on HBO GO, such as The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo and Love Life (pictured) where three episodes of each already dropped on 27 May. Love Life stars Anna Kendrick in an anthology romantic comedy series about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we're with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.
Sesame Street's Elmo is the host of his own talk show on The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo! He's going to bring you some (not-too-late) fun with an all-new celeb-studded series that celebrates bedtime routines.
Premiere dates for other titles and those across HBO, Warner TV, Cartoon Network and Boomerang channels are still to be confirmed.
