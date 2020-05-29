Video transport network solutions provider LTN Global has announced the launch of LTN Wave, a terrestrial IP-based distribution solution designed as an alternative to satellite distribution.
LTN Wave brings together LTN’s transport, monitoring and control solutions to enable broadcast-quality multicast distribution over IP. It is designed to provide customers with access to the benefits of IP distribution while still maintaining existing satellite-driven workflows. This is said to be able to offer an integrated combination of workflows to maximise revenue-generating potential for content.
The company says that whether the use case is replacing satellite completely or implementing backhaul or secondary paths in a hybrid distribution approach, Wave allows channel owners and content networks to use LTN’s IP-based video workflow solutions to reliably and efficiently transport their content from sources to destinations over a fully-managed and secure Network.
LTN assures that its IP-based distribution can take the traditional benefits of satellite —such as quality, reliability, and reach – and amplify these to reach higher performance levels, while offering more revenue-generating customisation options. LTN Wave is said to be able to reach any destination or location, whether through direct connection to the LTN Network, handoffs with public cloud networks such as AWS and Azure, or connections to private data centres.
The transport network supporting Wave relies on a backbone of expertly-engineered protocols for dynamic multi-carrier routing and rapid error recovery. This is said to give the LTN Network a unique advantage over public internet protocols, able to circumvent public Internet congestion as a private network with multiple underlying ISP carriers for unrivalled reliability. The network is engineered to pick intelligently the optimal path for video transmission to guarantee fixed delay and eliminate packet loss and jitter.
“There are a number of challenges in the marketplace right now pushing channel owners to explore alternatives to satellite distribution, which can be a daunting prospect,” noted Michal Miskin-Amir, general manager at LTN Global’s transport division. “We know that ripping and replacing satellite infrastructure wholesale simply isn’t practical as networks look to reduce the risk associated with maintaining a portfolio of channels heavily reliant on C-band satellite.”
The company says that whether the use case is replacing satellite completely or implementing backhaul or secondary paths in a hybrid distribution approach, Wave allows channel owners and content networks to use LTN’s IP-based video workflow solutions to reliably and efficiently transport their content from sources to destinations over a fully-managed and secure Network.
LTN assures that its IP-based distribution can take the traditional benefits of satellite —such as quality, reliability, and reach – and amplify these to reach higher performance levels, while offering more revenue-generating customisation options. LTN Wave is said to be able to reach any destination or location, whether through direct connection to the LTN Network, handoffs with public cloud networks such as AWS and Azure, or connections to private data centres.
The transport network supporting Wave relies on a backbone of expertly-engineered protocols for dynamic multi-carrier routing and rapid error recovery. This is said to give the LTN Network a unique advantage over public internet protocols, able to circumvent public Internet congestion as a private network with multiple underlying ISP carriers for unrivalled reliability. The network is engineered to pick intelligently the optimal path for video transmission to guarantee fixed delay and eliminate packet loss and jitter.
“There are a number of challenges in the marketplace right now pushing channel owners to explore alternatives to satellite distribution, which can be a daunting prospect,” noted Michal Miskin-Amir, general manager at LTN Global’s transport division. “We know that ripping and replacing satellite infrastructure wholesale simply isn’t practical as networks look to reduce the risk associated with maintaining a portfolio of channels heavily reliant on C-band satellite.”