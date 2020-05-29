Leading Spanish media group Atresmedia and video ad tech provider Smartclip, its current exclusive partner for digital advertising through HbbTV, have expanded their strategic agreement for Atresmedia’s addressable TV portfolio.
The aim of the agreement is to enhance one of the most important areas of strategic development within Atresmedia and advances the existing relationship between the companies which started 2017 when Atresmedia acquired Smartchip LATAM,Atresmedia acquired Smartchip LATAM, increasing its digital advertising portfolio across Spain and Latin America.
Furthermore it is said to underscore the commitment to further invest in future-oriented addressable TV advertising products. The biggest priority will be given to roll out full addressability of the traditional broadcast TV ad break.
Explaining the rationale for their relationship, the two firms note that display products, have been welcome by the Spanish market since launch in 2019 with an increasing number of advertisers investing in addressable TV campaigns over the past several months. These products have added to traditional TV awareness and produce incremental reach, giving brands the opportunity to eliminate exposure to viewers who are not interested in their product or brand.
Atresmedia and Smartclip say that initial campaign results show that incremental reach went up by an average of 1.7% points overall. Findings also reveal efficiency gains in terms of costs for global campaigns.
“The possibilities that come from working together are enormous,” observed Arturo Larrainzar Garijo, head of strategy at Atresmedia. “We already enjoy a close collaboration with Smartclip — Europe’s leading addressable TV tech specialists. This deepening partnership enhances our services for clients by enabling us to provide addressable TV advertising solutions at scale. We seek to offer the largest ATV product line-up in Spain. That’s why we will introduce a comprehensive range of new ATV ad formats to the TV market within the coming months. We are taking our future-oriented commitment to growing TV advertising to the next level.”
Smartclip Europe co-CEO and managing director Thomas Servatius added: “Working in partnership with Atresmedia is extremely important to us, not only because of its strong commercial relationships. It has proven to be a truly innovative partner that is constantly looking for new ways to leverage digital technology for its core business. We are proud to be able to contribute our share by creating products that add incremental value to established business models.”
Furthermore it is said to underscore the commitment to further invest in future-oriented addressable TV advertising products. The biggest priority will be given to roll out full addressability of the traditional broadcast TV ad break.
Explaining the rationale for their relationship, the two firms note that display products, have been welcome by the Spanish market since launch in 2019 with an increasing number of advertisers investing in addressable TV campaigns over the past several months. These products have added to traditional TV awareness and produce incremental reach, giving brands the opportunity to eliminate exposure to viewers who are not interested in their product or brand.
Atresmedia and Smartclip say that initial campaign results show that incremental reach went up by an average of 1.7% points overall. Findings also reveal efficiency gains in terms of costs for global campaigns.
“The possibilities that come from working together are enormous,” observed Arturo Larrainzar Garijo, head of strategy at Atresmedia. “We already enjoy a close collaboration with Smartclip — Europe’s leading addressable TV tech specialists. This deepening partnership enhances our services for clients by enabling us to provide addressable TV advertising solutions at scale. We seek to offer the largest ATV product line-up in Spain. That’s why we will introduce a comprehensive range of new ATV ad formats to the TV market within the coming months. We are taking our future-oriented commitment to growing TV advertising to the next level.”
Smartclip Europe co-CEO and managing director Thomas Servatius added: “Working in partnership with Atresmedia is extremely important to us, not only because of its strong commercial relationships. It has proven to be a truly innovative partner that is constantly looking for new ways to leverage digital technology for its core business. We are proud to be able to contribute our share by creating products that add incremental value to established business models.”