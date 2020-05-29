With unprecedented traffic running over its networks, intelligent edge platform and content delivery network (CDN) provider Akamai is aiming to boost online video experiences in a collaboration with global streaming media intelligence firm Conviva.
Akamai claims to be among the first in the CDN industry to integrate quality of experience data from end users to create a complete picture of content delivery – from server to network to video players on consumer devices. The new partnership will see Akamai participate in the Conviva Ecosystem Initiative and use Conviva for quality of experience intelligence.
Akamai has implemented Conviva in its Broadcast Operations Control Centre (pictured) as well as field service and performance optimisation departments to support joint customers. As a result, the groups can use a real-time source of customer quality of experience data.
Conviva also announced the availability of a solution, developed in collaboration with Akamai, to automatically collect CDN Edge Server IP addresses across streaming applications on all devices. This is intended to expand the real-time intelligence available to Akamai with what it says is additional transparency and granularity at an individual server level.
The two companies also announced that they plan to further enhance the actionability of this information with automated AI alerting armed with CDN Edge Server IP addresses in order to proactively mitigate failures and performance bottlenecks. This service is enabled by Conviva’s newly released unified sensor that simplifies integrations for publishers to onboard Conviva’s full product portfolio and launch their streaming services within days.
“Partnering with Conviva gives us comprehensive, real-time intelligence about the viewer experience, and secure access to shared publisher customer data that helps us optimise video delivery,” said PJ Joseph, SVP of global media and carrier sales at Akamai, commenting on the partnership. “Joint Akamai and Conviva customers have easier access to visibility into performance across their workflows in order to more efficiently identify and troubleshoot any issues.”
“Akamai continually sets the standard for customer service in its industry,” added Conviva CEO Bill Demas. “Working together we can identify issues sooner to resolve problems for our publisher clients and their streaming audiences.”
Akamai has implemented Conviva in its Broadcast Operations Control Centre (pictured) as well as field service and performance optimisation departments to support joint customers. As a result, the groups can use a real-time source of customer quality of experience data.
Conviva also announced the availability of a solution, developed in collaboration with Akamai, to automatically collect CDN Edge Server IP addresses across streaming applications on all devices. This is intended to expand the real-time intelligence available to Akamai with what it says is additional transparency and granularity at an individual server level.
The two companies also announced that they plan to further enhance the actionability of this information with automated AI alerting armed with CDN Edge Server IP addresses in order to proactively mitigate failures and performance bottlenecks. This service is enabled by Conviva’s newly released unified sensor that simplifies integrations for publishers to onboard Conviva’s full product portfolio and launch their streaming services within days.
“Partnering with Conviva gives us comprehensive, real-time intelligence about the viewer experience, and secure access to shared publisher customer data that helps us optimise video delivery,” said PJ Joseph, SVP of global media and carrier sales at Akamai, commenting on the partnership. “Joint Akamai and Conviva customers have easier access to visibility into performance across their workflows in order to more efficiently identify and troubleshoot any issues.”
“Akamai continually sets the standard for customer service in its industry,” added Conviva CEO Bill Demas. “Working together we can identify issues sooner to resolve problems for our publisher clients and their streaming audiences.”