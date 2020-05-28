After passing 50% for the first time in Q4 2019, the proportion of UK homes with a subscription to at least one of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Now TV increased to 53% in Q1 2020 according to the latest tracker of the on-demand sector by Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (BARB).
In its report for the first quarter of 2020, 15.01 million homes accessed at least one of these services, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 5.2%, or over 700,000 homes, since the fourth quarter of 2019. Compared with the corresponding three-month period in 2019, the number of UK homes with at least one subscription to these providers has grown by 12.6%.
Looking at growth by provider year-on-year, BARB noted that clear market leader Netflix has grown at a rate of 13.4% since Q1 2019, to just over 13 million homes. In the same period, Amazon Prime Video grew by 32.0% to almost 7.9 million homes. Sky-owned over-the-top service Now TV was stable year-on-year, at just over 1.6 million homes.
BARB also found in its study that Q1 2020, 6.67 million UK homes, just under a quarter of homes, subscribed to two or more SVOD services, up 1.6 million year-on-year.
