 OTT, SVOD increase reach in UK homes | Ratings/Measurement | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
After passing 50% for the first time in Q4 2019, the proportion of UK homes with a subscription to at least one of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Now TV increased to 53% in Q1 2020 according to the latest tracker of the on-demand sector by Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (BARB).
BARB 28May2020
In its report for the first quarter of 2020, 15.01 million homes accessed at least one of these services, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 5.2%, or over 700,000 homes, since the fourth quarter of 2019. Compared with the corresponding three-month period in 2019, the number of UK homes with at least one subscription to these providers has grown by 12.6%.

Looking at growth by provider year-on-year, BARB noted that clear market leader Netflix has grown at a rate of 13.4% since Q1 2019, to just over 13 million homes. In the same period, Amazon Prime Video grew by 32.0% to almost 7.9 million homes. Sky-owned over-the-top service Now TV was stable year-on-year, at just over 1.6 million homes.

BARB also found in its study that  Q1 2020, 6.67 million UK homes, just under a quarter of homes, subscribed to two or more SVOD services, up 1.6 million year-on-year.
Verizon

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Ratings/Measurement