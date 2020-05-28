A study from Digital TV Research has made the worrying prediction that pay-TV revenues in the leading TV markets are set to follow their current sharp downward spiral and will total to $150 billion in 2025, a fall of $52 billion since peaking in 2016.





The Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report tracked pay-TV revenues for 138 countries and identified declines in 61 countries between 2019 and 2025. This was despite the number of global pay-TV subscribers rising by 35 million between 2019 and 2025. The top five countries will account for 56% of global pay-TV revenues by 2025. The next 15 countries will bring in a further 25%. Therefore, the top 20 countries will contribute 81% of pay TV revenues by 2025.



The analyst attributes much of the losses to subscribers converting from standalone TV to a bundle where they pay more overall to the operator but less on TV services.



On a positive note, India is set to gain $812 million in pay TV revenues between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to $6 billion – up by 16%. The second biggest winner is set to be Indonesia, with a $719 million gain.



Looking at the likely leading platforms, the study expects satellite TV revenues will fall by $18 billion between 2019 and 2025. The US alone will decline by $14 billion. IPTV revenues will be flat between 2019 and 2025 at $27 billion. Global cable TV revenues (digital and analogue together) peaked at $97 billion in 2012, but will fall to $63 billion in 2025.



