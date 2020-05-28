Gunning for the SVOD leaders and DTVC firms who have established themselves over the last few months, WarnerMedia has hit the button and introduced the HBO Max direct-to-consumer service in the US.
The media giant says that launch is the culmination of efforts over the past year to bring the best of WarnerMedia together to launch a new streaming offering, following AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner. Attempting to draw a USP for the service is a hugely competitive DTC market, WarnerMedia claims that HBO Max has “an unparalleled” backing of what it calls “distinct talent and industry leaders”.
Available at $14.99 per month, the service features a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia’s large catalogue and a roster of new Max Originals plus acquired franchises and films. At launch it will feature 10,000 hours of premium content including the entire HBO service; motion picture and TV series from Warner Bros.’ 100-year content collection; highlights from New Line; catalogue titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes Cartoons; a selection of classic films curated in partnership with TCM; along with a monthly offering of new Max Originals.
At launch, HBO Max will aim to use screen real estate to encourage discovery and organise content into relevant, timely and personalised components. Viewers will see a homepage, genre and category pages, editorialised landing pages, trays of curated content and HBO Max hubs which said to provide an "easy" on-ramp to discovery. Through Multi-User Profiles and features such as Continue Watching, My List and My Downloads, viewers will have customised and personalised viewing experience.
To mark the US launch, the streamer has teamed up with a collection of brands to offer the Week of So Much More. From launch day to 3 June May, HBO Max is joining forces with Blue Apron, obé Fitness, Bluestone Lane, Best Friends Animal Society, FreshDirect, and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to provide custom, curated and complimentary food, drink, fitness classes and family-friendly activities to pair with content streaming on HBO Max, including Friends, Sesame Street, Doctor Who and, crucially for the development of the whole offer, Game of Thrones.
“Today we are proud to introduce HBO Max – a dream that was created and nurtured by an incredible team of talented executives who dedicated the last year-
and-a-half to making it a reality for consumers nationwide,” said Bob Greenblatt, Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. “However, this is just the beginning of our journey. We will continue to innovate and evolve this one-of-a-kind platform that brings together beloved programming from across the WarnerMedia family and around the world, while also paving the way for the creative voices of tomorrow.”
Users can access HBO Max across a range of devices, including Android phones and tablets; Android TV including Sony Android TVs; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Chromecast and Chromecast; built-in devices; computers such as Chromebooks, PC and Mac browsers; Samsung Smart TVs; PlayStation 4 systems; and Xbox One.
Existing HBO NOW direct-billed customers, as well as those who are billed through Apple, Google Play, Samsung, Optimum and Verizon Fios Internet will get instant access to HBO Max today at no extra cost, with the HBO NOW app automatically updating to the HBO Max app on supported devices. Current HBO subscribers who get their service and are direct-billed through AT&T, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-Verse TV, Cox, Hulu, Optimum, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios TV and select independent cable, broadband, and telco providers through the NCTC like WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN and MCTV, among others, now also have access to HBO Max at no extra cost.
