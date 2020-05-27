Pivoting from its traditional role of supporting mobile production and newsgathering, LiveU is to get into content with the LiveU Sports Show and Stay Connected series as well as special company news round-ups.





“During these challenging times, we’ve seen our customers rise to the occasion, quickly getting their on-air talent live from their homes using our HEVC solutions or even cell phones equipped with our LU-Smart app to stay connected to their audiences,” said Ronen Artman, LiveU VP of marketing, explaining the launch. “We’re seeing our technology power live music benefits featuring Jimmy Fallon and renowned DJ David Guetta to worship services, corporate communications and more. Our Sports and Stay Connected shows give content creators ideas and tips for producing captivating content. We also share unique live streaming and broadcasting solutions that make it easy and cost-effective for producers to keep creating content remotely.” Produced under the LiveU TV umbrella to, says the company, educate, inspire, and engage with viewers at home, the shows have been produced remotely using the latest LiveU technology including mobile field units, the LU-Smart app, IFB and Video Return.Each week LiveU TV will welcome industry experts and customers to discuss interesting topics, trends, or innovative use cases. The channel will also feature special programming that highlights company news, product announcements, how-to videos, and other dynamic content. Content will be presented on LiveU’s official Facebook page.The Stay Connected series will spotlight customers creating unique live content for corporate, house of worship, government, non-profit, and a host of other markets to stay connected with their communities. The LiveU Sports Show will highlight what sports customers like the WWE, New York Jets, NASCAR, and others have produced using LiveU technology and what they are doing now to continue to generate content and connect with fans while sports are sidelined.“During these challenging times, we’ve seen our customers rise to the occasion, quickly getting their on-air talent live from their homes using our HEVC solutions or even cell phones equipped with our LU-Smart app to stay connected to their audiences,” said Ronen Artman, LiveU VP of marketing, explaining the launch. “We’re seeing our technology power live music benefits featuring Jimmy Fallon and renowned DJ David Guetta to worship services, corporate communications and more. Our Sports and Stay Connected shows give content creators ideas and tips for producing captivating content. We also share unique live streaming and broadcasting solutions that make it easy and cost-effective for producers to keep creating content remotely.”