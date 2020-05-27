Just over a fifth of broadband households with three or more children at home upgraded their internet service in April 2020, due largely to spikes in online media behaviours says research from The Diffusion Group (TDG).





According to the study of 1,995 US adult broadband users, 7% of US broadband households upgraded their service in April 2020, a rate that varies dramatically relative to the number of children under 18 living at home. Indeed while just 4% of broadband households without children under 18 at home upgraded their internet service in April, those home with children acted as a multiplier. The upgrade rate was 2.4 times greater (at 9.7%) among single-child households, 3.4 times greater (13.7%) among two-child households, and 5.3 times greater (20.9%) among those with three or more children at home.



Looking at the drivers for the upgrades, those with multiple children at home were more likely to increase their use of over-the-top (OTT)



When asked if the importance of a home broadband service had changed since the Coronavirus pandemic was declared, responses were tied strongly to the number of children at home. Indeed, 56% of households without children under 18 at home said that having a broadband connection had become more important during the pandemic, 31% significantly so. This rate was much higher among single-child households (69%, 42% significantly), and even greater among households with multiple children (72%, 46% significantly).



"Each of these factors rise in significance as the number of users and time spent in-home increases," noted Michael Greeson, TDG president and principal analyst commenting on the research.