The expansion will see EcoDigital, Haivision , Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) and Vitec Group's Vinten and Autoscript join the GVTA whose existing members included ChyronHego, Frankly Media, Net Insight, RT Software and Telemetrics. GVTA members work closely with Grass Valley before being awarded certification to ensure compatibility, interoperability and strategic fit."Since its launch a year ago, the Grass Valley Technology Alliance has seen significant interest and positive industry acceptance, and we are proud of the dynamic range of companies that the programme brings together," explained Grass Valley president Tim Shoulders. "As broadcast media companies strive to deliver the captivating content and high production values that consumers demand, we give our customers access to trusted solutions that are tested and configured to meet the demands of mission-critical production environments. The GVTA gives customers greater buying confidence and a wider array of value-added capabilities."