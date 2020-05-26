In a move designed to simplify the route-to-market for broadcasters and video service providers wishing to monetise OTT streams, Scandinavian IPTV and OTT middleware provider Nordija has finalised integration with UK-based dynamic ad insertion solution provider Yospace.

The integration has been done in order to work together on the project for Telenor Sweden which is launching a new TV- and media platform.

Claiming to offer a strong reputation for its performance and innovative technology, Yospace will apply its server-side dynamic ad insertion technology in both live and VOD streams. The company adds that pre-integration with its technology brings monetisation opportunities to Nordija´s customers' by delivering ads across multiple devices and platforms in the most efficient way possible.