Since the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, 53% of adults aged 18 and above in US TV households agree that they now spend more time watching TV per day, while only 16% disagree, says a study from Leichtman Research Group.
The study, Connected and 4K TVs 2020, was based on an online survey of about 1,200 TV households in the US. It found that there were no significant differences by age, income, or gender of those agreeing that they watch more TV per day, nor that there a significant difference between SVOD and non-SVOD households. However, 56% of pay-TV subscribers noted that they now spend more time watching TV per day, compared to 45% of non-subscribers.
Just over three-fifths of pay-TV premium subscribers, 62% of pay-TV DVR subs, and 59% of pay-TV on-demand users agreed they now spend more time watching TV per day, just over two-fifths (43%) of connected TV users said that they uses connected TV devices more often, while 20% disagreed. Looking at social groupings, 52% of connected TV users with annual household incomes over $75,000 agreed that they use connected TV devices more often compared with 42% with household incomes of $30,000-$75,000, and 28% with household incomes under $30,000.
Age-wise, 45% of connected TV users ages 18-54 agreed that they use connected TV devices more often compared with 31% of ages 55 and over. Just under two-fifths agreed that they are more satisfied with their streaming video services, while 18% disagreed. A third said that they are more satisfied with their pay-TV service, while 16% disagreed. just over a third said that that they were more satisfied with their home Internet service, while 19% disagreed.
“Reported increases in TV viewing since the coronavirus pandemic began are consistent across demographic categories, while perceived increases in connected TV usage are more prevalent in higher income households and among younger adults,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group commenting on the Connected and 4K TVs 2020 study.Connected and 4K TVs 2020 study. “Usage growth has played a role in boosting consumers’ positive perceptions of their streaming video, pay-TV and broadband services.”
