SoftAtHome believes that with its technology it can enable operators to become super video aggregators, exploiting the sweet spot at the juncture of on-demand and live content and that to add new premium video streaming apps will only require only the decision to activate the feature within an RDK based deployment. “ For the video industry, RDK provides common methods for a number of key tasks including managing video tuning, conditional access, DRM, stream management and diagnostics. The RDK platform is designed to standardise core functions used in broadband, video and IoT connected devices. By standardising these functions, service providers can develop and deploy applications and services, independent of hardware platforms. The RDK community enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results.An RDK preferred member since 2014, SoftAtHome has enriched the solution for broadcast, broadband and OTT operators with critical new features including multicast, DVB, live DASH streaming , a Universal search aggregator, new premium video streaming apps, voice controls and its white-label ImpressioTV user experience.SoftAtHome’s ImpressioTV UI works with RDK for what the company says is an advanced and user-friendly TV experience. This includes multi-user profiling for better recommendations and is built with data privacy by design. It is designed to fit operators’ needs to optimise user-experience, proposes personalised content while keeping data private with a mix of several technologies and AI algorithms.SoftAtHome considers voice to be a must-have feature for controlling everything in the digital home, from the set-top box, the TV screen, the speakers and to all connected things with push to talk or far field experience, and to make navigation on TV screens even more user-friendly, it is using artificial intelligence within its voice service.SoftAtHome believes that with its technology it can enable operators to become super video aggregators, exploiting the sweet spot at the juncture of on-demand and live content and that to add new premium video streaming apps will only require only the decision to activate the feature within an RDK based deployment. “ SoftAtHome exists to help operators through an open, flexible software platform ,” said company CEO David Viret-Lange. “We support RDK’s initiative enabling service providers to benefit from a standardised software video platform while keeping the agility of differentiation. We see ourselves as the industrial arm of service provider ambition, and as such, we see our association with RDK Management as essential.”