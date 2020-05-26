In what is the tenth year of the talent show, 2020 is looking to be a big year for singing format The Voice despite the challenges currently faced by production teams.
With 121 adaptations under its belt, and versions seen in every continent, The Voice claims to be the biggest and most successful format brand in the non-scripted global marketplace. All versions stick to the original format whereby aspiring singers perform for a panel of established singers who have their backs to the artist and turn around top those whose talent they believe has shone through.
On the weekend of 23 and 24 May, season 9 premiered in Australia becoming the number one entertainment programme of the night, with a total of 1.4 million viewers tuning in. (Metro: 1.0 million, Regional: 422,000). On social media the show trended at #1 on Twitter and saw huge spikes on Instagram, up 67.9% in terms of total reach, Facebook (up 26.3%) and TikTok, 13.9% increase in followers.
For the week beginning 18 May 2020 in the US, The Voice ended its season with a virtual finale that delivered a 0.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.5 million viewers who tuned in as Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas crowned the winner virtually for the reality singing competition’s 18th cycle. It won the 21:00–23:00 time period across all key demos, including the coveted 18-49 demo and total viewers.
