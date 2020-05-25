Emphasising the increased prominence that the Nordic countries are establishing in adopting the networks and also creating the technology underpinning them, Swedish operator Telia has launched a commercial 5G service in Stockholm.
The new network using the 700 MHz frequency band boosted by LTE and New Radio (NR) carrier aggregation, powered by Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from Ericsson, initially covers the Stockholm City Centre region with most of Norrmalm, Östermalm and Vasastan to be covered by mid-June.
Telia aims to enhance and supplement its low-band 5G commercial services with additional nationwide 5G coverage, including mid- and high-frequency 5G frequency bands, following the auction of the related spectrum by the Swedish government later this year.
Having already partnered successfully on 5G in Sweden - including enabling the country’s first live 5G network at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology and partnering with Volvo to operate Sweden’s first industrial 5G network - Telia says that it selected Ericsson as its 5G partner for the launch network. Earlier in May 2020, Telia Norway also launched its first commercial 5G services, with Ericsson as its sole 5G RAN supplier.
Products and solutions from Ericsson Radio System are already powering the first Telia Company Stockholm City Centre 5G services and supporting commercially available Telia 5G-ready smartphones.
Commenting on the launch, Allison Kirkby, CEO, Telia Company (pictured centrally), said: “Our networks have never been more important to lives and livelihoods, than now. Telia’s 5G launch lays the foundations for the next phase of digital transformation, with innovation, sustainability and security as three critical pillars, and we are proud to be doing this launch in partnership with Ericsson. As we roll-out 5G across Sweden, we will open up new user experiences and accelerated innovation in areas such as entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing and transport, that will collectively strengthen and protect everyone living and working in Sweden, and Swedish competitiveness in the world.”
Ericsson president and CEO Börje Ekholm: “This is a real milestone for us as a Swedish company as we partner with Telia Company to make commercial 5G a reality for its users in Stockholm. Whether through enhanced mobile broadband or innovative new business, societal and industrial applications, 5G is set to change life and society for the better right across Sweden. We look forward to working with our strategic partner Telia Company to drive this change and ensure Sweden benefits from the competitive benefits of digitalisation.”
