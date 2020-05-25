Just days after noting its growing business in Africa, especially in the high-definition realm, Eutelsat has revealed that its HOTBIRD video hotspot has been selected by Travel Africa Network for the broadcast of its first HD African travel channel.





The multi-year contract will enable Travel Africa Network to broadcast throughout Europe and MENA 100% African content dedicated to promoting tourism and hospitality. Topics covered will include African gastronomy, culture, the best places to travel and stay and destination documentaries.



Operating at the 13° East neighbourhood, HOTBIRD satellites deliver content to more than 135 million TV homes in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Commenting on the deal, Nicolas Baravalle, regional vice president, Sub Saharan Africa of Eutelsat said: “We are proud to welcome Travel Africa Network to the HOTBIRD line-up. Their confidence reflects the unparalleled reach of our 13° East of both installed households and luxury hotels, and we hope it will lead the way for more African channels targeting Europe and MENA.”



Maggie Mutangiri, CEO of Travel Africa Network added: “We are delighted to launch the first dedicated African travel channel on HOTBIRD, enabling us to broadcast high quality content to the widest-possible audience to promote African travel experiences and attract more visitors to our beautiful continent. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Eutelsat as we look to expand our offer in the future.”