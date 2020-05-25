Hinting at the future platform for steaming experiences, leading Chinese online video provider iQIYI has announced a partnership with MediaTek to support the AOMedia Video Codec 1.0 (AV1) video coding technology on Android devices through the semiconductor company’s 1000 5G SoC series chip.
The AV1 next-generation open source video coding format is being rapidly adopted by streaming platforms across the world. Compared with the current mainstream video compression standards, AV1 is said to boast the significant advantage of transmitting higher quality video content with less data. iQIYI calculates that in comparison, users require 20% less streaming data when using AV1 for the same video quality.
To further improve this new streaming format's efficiency, iQIYI has developed a proprietary AV1 standard-based QAV1 encoder that reduces computing complexity, which is said to avoid prolonged encoding and enhances AV1's application efficiency. iQIYI launched AV1-powered video content on its platform at the end of April, becoming the first and the only stream service in China to support the format.
Noting the continuous adoption of 5G technology, iQIYI adds that 4K and even 8K Ultra HD will become popular amongst consumers, and the application of the AVI format will help them better enjoy HD and UHD content.
The partnership is designed to enable both companies to promote jointly the application of AV1 technology and see iQIYI become the first company in China to deliver the AV1 stream. The result, says iQIYI, is that in future users will be able to enjoy a better viewing experience on 5G intelligent terminal products equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 series, the first smartphone SoC to integrate an AV1 hardware video decoder, enabling it to play back AV1 video streams up to 4K resolution at 60 fps.
Going forward, iQIYI says that it will continue to explore and invest in cutting-edge technologies, and further drive the adoption of AV1 to enable enhanced video experience in the 5G era through innovation and extensive partnerships with industry participants, chip suppliers and smartphone makers.
To further improve this new streaming format's efficiency, iQIYI has developed a proprietary AV1 standard-based QAV1 encoder that reduces computing complexity, which is said to avoid prolonged encoding and enhances AV1's application efficiency. iQIYI launched AV1-powered video content on its platform at the end of April, becoming the first and the only stream service in China to support the format.
Noting the continuous adoption of 5G technology, iQIYI adds that 4K and even 8K Ultra HD will become popular amongst consumers, and the application of the AVI format will help them better enjoy HD and UHD content.
The partnership is designed to enable both companies to promote jointly the application of AV1 technology and see iQIYI become the first company in China to deliver the AV1 stream. The result, says iQIYI, is that in future users will be able to enjoy a better viewing experience on 5G intelligent terminal products equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 series, the first smartphone SoC to integrate an AV1 hardware video decoder, enabling it to play back AV1 video streams up to 4K resolution at 60 fps.
Going forward, iQIYI says that it will continue to explore and invest in cutting-edge technologies, and further drive the adoption of AV1 to enable enhanced video experience in the 5G era through innovation and extensive partnerships with industry participants, chip suppliers and smartphone makers.