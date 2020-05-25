Greek provider of bundled home entertainment, pay-TV and communication services, Nova, has renewed its agreement with global content provider Discovery Inc.
Nova is the only pay-TV platform in Greece where Discovery network channels are transmitted via satellite and the new agreement, building on a 20-year business relationship, will see that Nova subscribers will continue to enjoy Discovery channels such as Eurosport 1, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2. As well as being the Home of the Olympics in Europe, the channels show tennis, cycling, winter sports, snooker and motorsports. It also offers coverage of events including the Grand Slam US Open, the Australian Open, the French Open at Roland Garros, the Spring Classics, the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and La Vuelta, the World Snooker Championship, and the Le Mans 24 Hours.
Outside of sport, the new carriage agreement includes the extension of carriage for Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Discovery Showcase HD and Travel Channel with their high-quality content of documentaries and programmes tackling science, exploration, history, technology, nature, environment and traveling.
At the same time, the agreement brings Nova subscribers the Food Network from Discovery’s portfolio, Subtitled on the platform for Greece, channel is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise.
The extended agreement with Discovery includes enhanced on demand rights and also refers to the portfolio of channels being available through the innovative Nova Go service. Commenting on the deal, and in particular the addition of the Food Network, Katerina Kaskanioti, executive director of Nova parent Forthnet’s pay-TV division said: “We are very excited to have renewed our long-standing partnership with Discovery, whose value and quality of portfolio are ranked very high in our subscribers’ preferences. The addition of Food Network will unquestionably increase the value proposition that Discovery’s channel network offers to our subscribers”.
Kenechi Belusevic, director distribution and business development Discovery’s CEEMCA (Central and Eastern Europe, Mediterranean, Central Asia), added: “We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Nova, by bringing Food Network to their subscribers, in addition to the current portfolio. It is a time when viewers need our content more than ever, in order to enjoy the comfort of their homes. We’re committed to finding exciting new ways to bring the world to our Greek viewers each day.”
