Just days before its 27 May launch, the HBO Max direct-to-consumer service has announced a flurry of deals to flesh out its initial roster.
Available from WarnerMedia at $14.99 per month, the platform will include a roster of new original series, fan-favourite series and films from across WarnerMedia’s library and key third-party licensed programmes and movies. HBO Max will be
HBO Max will debut with 10,000 hours of curated content and a programming line-up covering a range of categories and platforms, including cable and broadband operators, gaming consoles and connected TVs.
The latest companies to sign on to distribute HBO Max at launch include Altice USA, Cox Communications, Microsoft, National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), Samsung, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Verizon. These companies join AT&T, Apple, Charter, Google, Hulu and YouTube TV in offering HBO Max to their customers at launch.
To mark the US launch of HBO Max on 27 May, the streamer has teamed up with a collection of brands to offer the Week of So Much More. From launch day to 3 June May, HBO Max is joining forces with Blue Apron, obé Fitness, Bluestone Lane, Best Friends Animal Society, FreshDirect, and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to provide custom, curated and complimentary food, drink, fitness classes and family-friendly activities to pair with content streaming on HBO Max, including Friends, Sesame Street, Doctor Who and, crucially for the development of the whole offer, Game of Thrones.
In the realm of comedy, the service will show the third season of the critically-acclaimed comedy Search Party (pictured) and has just given the greenlight to a new stand-up special from comedian and six-time #1 New York Times Bestselling author Chelsea Handler, her first in six years. Handler’s long-awaited return to stand-up comes fresh off the national tour of her # bestselling memoir, Life Will Be the Death of Me, and will feature all-new original material.
In returning to stand-up, Handler will share her experiences about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy—where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much. The one-woman stand-up show takes a brave look at Handler as she faces herself in front of everyone. It’s a powerful performance and the best work of her career.
HBO Max has committed to grow its stand-up offerings, with Handler joining previously announced specials from Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah, along with a slate of five specials from Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco.
New HBO original series will include Perry Mason starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys; I May Destroy You from executive producer and star Michaela Coel; and the docu-series I’ll Be Gone in the Dark which will premiere alongside comedy special Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!. From June 2020 the platfrom will show blockbusters such as Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt, Ford V. Ferrari, horror film Doctor Sleep, and The Good Liar .
HBO Max will debut with 10,000 hours of curated content and a programming line-up covering a range of categories and platforms, including cable and broadband operators, gaming consoles and connected TVs.
The latest companies to sign on to distribute HBO Max at launch include Altice USA, Cox Communications, Microsoft, National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), Samsung, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Verizon. These companies join AT&T, Apple, Charter, Google, Hulu and YouTube TV in offering HBO Max to their customers at launch.
To mark the US launch of HBO Max on 27 May, the streamer has teamed up with a collection of brands to offer the Week of So Much More. From launch day to 3 June May, HBO Max is joining forces with Blue Apron, obé Fitness, Bluestone Lane, Best Friends Animal Society, FreshDirect, and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to provide custom, curated and complimentary food, drink, fitness classes and family-friendly activities to pair with content streaming on HBO Max, including Friends, Sesame Street, Doctor Who and, crucially for the development of the whole offer, Game of Thrones.
In the realm of comedy, the service will show the third season of the critically-acclaimed comedy Search Party (pictured) and has just given the greenlight to a new stand-up special from comedian and six-time #1 New York Times Bestselling author Chelsea Handler, her first in six years. Handler’s long-awaited return to stand-up comes fresh off the national tour of her # bestselling memoir, Life Will Be the Death of Me, and will feature all-new original material.
In returning to stand-up, Handler will share her experiences about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy—where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much. The one-woman stand-up show takes a brave look at Handler as she faces herself in front of everyone. It’s a powerful performance and the best work of her career.
HBO Max has committed to grow its stand-up offerings, with Handler joining previously announced specials from Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah, along with a slate of five specials from Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco.
New HBO original series will include Perry Mason starring Emmy winner Matthew Rhys; I May Destroy You from executive producer and star Michaela Coel; and the docu-series I’ll Be Gone in the Dark which will premiere alongside comedy special Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!. From June 2020 the platfrom will show blockbusters such as Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt, Ford V. Ferrari, horror film Doctor Sleep, and The Good Liar .