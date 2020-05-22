Offering what the CE giant says is its finest developments in picture quality and sound delivery alongside enhanced user experience, Sony has revealed the availability of its ZH8 8K HDR Full Array LED TV range.
Described as a “compelling proposition” for film entertainment lovers and gamers alike, the ZH8 uses the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate to offer enhanced picture quality for a realistic viewing experience. Images filmed in 4K and 2K are upscaled close to 8K by 8K X-Reality PRO using what is said to be a unique 8K database. Resolution of each subject is then optimised to reproduce ‘virtually real’ world textures.
The ZH8 TVs use Sony’s local dimming and boosting technology to balance light output to ensure scenes have optimum contrast. And with zones of LEDs lit independently, the LED technology provides realistic contrast by making light areas lighter and dark areas darker. Contrast is enhanced by 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO, which adjusts brightness for peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow.
Significantly, the range comes with Netflix Calibrated Mode, especially developed to enjoy Netflix originals and, it is claimed, to be able to reproduce the same picture quality on a TV as on a studio evaluation master. With Netflix Calibrated Mode, Sony guarantees that creators' visions and intents will be faithfully preserved.
Functionality also includes Android TV with the Google Assistant, Google Play Store and Chromecast built-in, which offers users access to content, services and devices via the online platform. Sony’s user interface menus and voice controls are also enhanced with Google Assistant- and Amazon Alexa-enabled. Apple AirPlay 2 users can stream film, music, games and photos to the TVs from iPhones.
