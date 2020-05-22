Further reaming up its deals across the globe, ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has announced an agreement with Dynamo, one of Latin America’s leading production companies, to produce premium original content for global audiences.





“This deal with Dynamo is a testament to our commitment at VIS to form strategic partnerships with industry leaders in order to create and offer the best content for viewers on all platforms,” said Federico Cuervo, SVP and head of Founded in 2006, Dynamo has established itself as one of the leading producers in Latin America with a presence in Bogotá, Madrid, Mexico and New York. Focusing on the development and production of premium content for great industry leaders such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix , Apple, and Movistar, among others. It has produced series such as Falco for Amazon Prime Video, Wild District (Netflix), Crime Diaries (Netflix), Green Frontier (Netflix), Triple Frontier (Netflix), Gemini Man (Paramount). It has also produced films including The Hidden Face, Monos and Los Fierros.The first production from the new alliance will be an action thriller series, set to begin filming in Mexico this summer and will be ready for distribution before the end of 2020. The two companies will also begin evaluating potential projects for development in 2021.“This deal with Dynamo is a testament to our commitment at VIS to form strategic partnerships with industry leaders in order to create and offer the best content for viewers on all platforms,” said Federico Cuervo, SVP and head of ViacomCBS International Studios. “Dynamo has built a strong reputation within the industry for creating quality and creative productions and we are sure this partnership will unite the synergies between both companies.”