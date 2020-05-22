Days after former chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International Kevin Mayer become its CEO, growing social media platform TikTok has taken a further step into the video mainstream in an analytics deal with streaming media intelligence firm Conviva.





The new Conviva TikTok Analytics tool is designed to provide social marketers with the insights and data to evaluate TikTok campaigns. Conviva believes that to date, social marketers have struggled to accurately gauge the overall success of their TikTok programmes without visibility into other social media campaigns, comparative benchmarks, and performance baselines to track business KPIs.



The Conviva Social Insights dashboard is claimed to be the only tool to date that empowers brands to measure their TikTok campaigns alongside all other major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Stories, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube. It is designed to illuminate marketer blind-spots with a unified cross-platform view, delivering social media teams the comprehensive insight they need to make marketing decisions. Conviva TikTok Analytics centralises cross-platform view with streamlined workflows and offers liberates social media teams with additional bandwidth and operational efficiencies for deeper data analysis and actionable insights.



Conviva adds that its platform presents a significant new branding opportunity for companies, especially those looking to engage with younger demographics as TikTok’s popularity continues to grow exponentially with more than 800 million monthly users.



“It is essential to have a measurement strategy in order to understand your investment in new and emerging social platforms,” commented Conviva VP of strategy Nick Cicero. “



As an example of who’ll be using the system and potential use cases, The new Conviva TikTok Analytics tool is designed to provide social marketers with the insights and data to evaluate TikTok campaigns. Conviva believes that to date, social marketers have struggled to accurately gauge the overall success of their TikTok programmes without visibility into other social media campaigns, comparative benchmarks, and performance baselines to track business KPIs.The Conviva Social Insights dashboard is claimed to be the only tool to date that empowers brands to measure their TikTok campaigns alongside all other major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Stories, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube. It is designed to illuminate marketer blind-spots with a unified cross-platform view, delivering social media teams the comprehensive insight they need to make marketing decisions. Conviva TikTok Analytics centralises cross-platform view with streamlined workflows and offers liberates social media teams with additional bandwidth and operational efficiencies for deeper data analysis and actionable insights.Conviva adds that its platform presents a significant new branding opportunity for companies, especially those looking to engage with younger demographics as TikTok’s popularity continues to grow exponentially with more than 800 million monthly users.“It is essential to have a measurement strategy in order to understand your investment in new and emerging social platforms,” commented Conviva VP of strategy Nick Cicero. “ Conviva Social Insights delivers customers a clear window into social performance across each of the leading platforms, now including TikTok, so they can assess how to allocate time and resources into making more engaging content for their audiences.”As an example of who’ll be using the system and potential use cases, TikTok is NASCAR’s first new platform in more than five years noted Chris Littmann, NASCAR , director of social media strategy. “While our team spends a great deal of time creating compelling content on our channel, Conviva’s TikTok analytics will allow us to not only make data-driven decisions in publishing, but also share success stories in a way that’s more digestible to all of our internal stakeholders.”