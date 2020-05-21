With Normal People putting the country’s productions industry very much centre stage, the Republic of Ireland’s national broadcaster RTÉ is also celebrating after closing programme sales with broadcasters across Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia for its premium factual programming.









Global demand has also been strong for two home-renovation series fronted by Ireland’s leading TV architect, Dermot Bannon. Incredible Homes (pictured), in which Bannon visits fabulous and unusual living spaces in the world’s coolest capitals, has been picked up by Canada’s TLN, South Africa’s The Home Channel,



Another Irishman finding global success is food writer, television presenter, food photographer and YouTuber Donal Skehan. Donal’s Meals in Minutes has been acquired by Hong Kong’s TVB and Australia’s Liftstyle Food. Skehan serves up a range of recipes in each episode, from speedy salads through tasty weeknight meals to lunchbox treats.



Australia’s SBS Food has bought a culinary programming package including Donal’s Kitchen Hero (41 x 30), Donal’s Kitchen Feast 13 x 25’ and Donal’s Cook Eat Burn6 x 30'. The series which has also been acquired by TLN in Canada follows Skehan as he undertakes a series of challenges and prepares healthy food designed for an active lifestyle. During the series Donal climbs Ireland’s highest mountain, goes kayaking, coasteering, rock climbing and abseiling, cycles the Green Way in Co Mayo and joins a boot camp in Dublin.



Commenting on the deals, Edel Edwards, head of programme sales at Foremost, Tyrone Productions and Create One’s landmark documentary series The Irish Revolution (3 x 60 mins) has been acquired by Finland’s state broadcaster YLE and France’s TF1 Histoire. Narrated by Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders fame, the 4K produced HD series tells the story of how, against all odds, a small group of rebels forced the UK, then the world’s most powerful nation, to withdraw from Ireland in the wake of the First World War. The documentary features rarely-seen archive footage, first-hand witness accounts, 3-D CGI mapping and contributions from some of Ireland’s finest writers and historians.Global demand has also been strong for two home-renovation series fronted by Ireland’s leading TV architect, Dermot Bannon. Incredible Homes (pictured), in which Bannon visits fabulous and unusual living spaces in the world’s coolest capitals, has been picked up by Canada’s TLN, South Africa’s The Home Channel, Australia’s Foxtel and BBC Poland. Room to Improve has also been sold to The Home Channel and Foxtel. Now in its twelfth season on RTÉ, the series sees Bannon apply his creativity to an array of properties, some presenting quirkier challenges than others.Another Irishman finding global success is food writer, television presenter, food photographer and YouTuber Donal Skehan. Donal’s Meals in Minutes has been acquired by Hong Kong’s TVB and Australia’s Liftstyle Food. Skehan serves up a range of recipes in each episode, from speedy salads through tasty weeknight meals to lunchbox treats.Australia’s SBS Food has bought a culinary programming package including Donal’s Kitchen Hero (41 x 30), Donal’s Kitchen Feast 13 x 25’ and Donal’s Cook Eat Burn6 x 30'. The series which has also been acquired by TLN in Canada follows Skehan as he undertakes a series of challenges and prepares healthy food designed for an active lifestyle. During the series Donal climbs Ireland’s highest mountain, goes kayaking, coasteering, rock climbing and abseiling, cycles the Green Way in Co Mayo and joins a boot camp in Dublin.Commenting on the deals, Edel Edwards, head of programme sales at RTÉ Programme Sales, said: “For years, we’ve represented the best of Ireland’s producers on the international market, delivering and overseeing third-party strategies for format and scripted deals, and pushing our factual fare as far and wide as possible. And that role has never been more important than it is right now, as we work to keep our incredibly talented Irish producers in business…These latest deals are a tribute to the diversity and creative quality that’s baked in.”