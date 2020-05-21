In what it says is a recognition of its commitment to the highest security standards, Dalet has attained Security Marks for Production and Broadcast certification from media industry business network the DPP.





The DPP launched the Committed to Security programme in October 2017 to help technology providers advance, hone and demonstrate their commitment to security best-practices. Participants are assessed according to a set of controls specifically applied within the categories of production, including policies and procedures, physical security, incident planning, recovery management, IT security, business continuity and other areas; and Broadcast, including documentation and testing, authentication and controls.



The announcement means that all Dalet products and solutions are developed, configured and deployed according to DPP cyber security best practices across R&D, code safety and operational measures. As early adopters of DPP compliance and security initiatives, both Dalet and



“We're delighted that Dalet has been awarded the



“Security has always been of paramount importance at Dalet.



“Our commitment to developing and delivering highly secure solutions that embrace industry best practices is stronger than ever. Dalet security processes start from the moment we begin developing our solutions to the time they’re delivered. We are proud to have achieved the DPP’s security marks for our solutions as these are key criteria for media organisations investing in enterprise-grade workflow solutions.” The DPP launched the Committed to Security programme in October 2017 to help technology providers advance, hone and demonstrate their commitment to security best-practices. Participants are assessed according to a set of controls specifically applied within the categories of production, including policies and procedures, physical security, incident planning, recovery management, IT security, business continuity and other areas; and Broadcast, including documentation and testing, authentication and controls.The announcement means that all Dalet products and solutions are developed, configured and deployed according to DPP cyber security best practices across R&D, code safety and operational measures. As early adopters of DPP compliance and security initiatives, both Dalet and its recently acquired Ooyala business line have worked with the DPP on certification and security initiatives since 2014. The company also attained its ISO/SEC 27001:2013 certification in 2018 across internal development processes, product line and its practices.“We're delighted that Dalet has been awarded the DPP's Committed to Security mark for both broadcast and production,” said Rowan de Pomerai, DPP head of delivery and growth. “Building on the great work they did with the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, all Dalet products are now developed in line with our Security guidelines, meaning that they remain part of a community of forward-thinking companies demonstrating a clear commitment to cybersecurity best practice, and to playing their part in building a more secure media supply chain.”“Security has always been of paramount importance at Dalet. With media organisations quickly pivoting their operations to enable work from home scenarios, security has taken on an even higher level of urgency for our customers,” added Rami Pinku, Dalet deputy general manager, R&D operations.“Our commitment to developing and delivering highly secure solutions that embrace industry best practices is stronger than ever. Dalet security processes start from the moment we begin developing our solutions to the time they’re delivered. We are proud to have achieved the DPP’s security marks for our solutions as these are key criteria for media organisations investing in enterprise-grade workflow solutions.”