Noting that helping creators connect with their audiences is its top priority, increasingly on connected TV platforms, Google has launched the YouTube Select global content solution.
Described as a ‘reimagination and unification of solutions like Google Preferred and prime packs’, the new solution is said to offer more flexibility to reach the audiences that creators can’t find elsewhere in the content and places they choose to watch. And, said the leading online video provider, with the confidence that a buy is brand-safe.
YouTube Select has been developed to help advertisers reach new audiences across leading YouTube apps and verticals such as YouTube Kids, Sports, Music and Originals with sponsorships and programmes.
To help buyers find the right content for brands, YouTube Select presents a mix of content packages, each tailored to what are described as globally and locally relevant needs. These line-ups are said to provide an easy way to efficiently extend the reach of campaigns among up and coming or niche channels, with the added benefit of brand suitability controls. These could include the likes of beauty and fashion, entertainment, technology, sports and other designated genres.
The extended and emerging line-ups are targeted for US launch in 2020. Many countries, including most across Europe and Asia-Pacific, were making certain YouTube Select line-ups available via Google Ads, Display & Video 360 and reservation.
Google added that with more content, capabilities and certainty, YouTube Select offers an easier way for brands to connect with audience at scale, authentically, driving ‘real’ results for businesses. It quoted statistics showing that in 2019, global line-ups delivered an average awareness lift of 13% and an average purchase intent lift of 9%. It was also said YouTube Select line-ups had greater ROI than TV in 73% of media mix modeling (MMMs) that measured YouTube Select line-ups.
Explaining the rationale for the launch of the solution, and Vishal Sharma, vice president, product management of YouTube Ads said that around the world, people were turning more and more to YouTube on the biggest screen in their home. This shift in viewing behaviour meant that content line-ups contained more TV screen inventory than ever before.
He remarked: “In the US, over 100 million people watch YouTube and YouTube TV on their TV screen each month…and YouTube has a higher household reach and share of watch time than the next three ad-supported streaming services combined. That’s why we’re introducing a dedicated streaming TV line-up as part of YouTube Select in the US to help brands reach their audiences where they are watching. Streaming TV combines the best of YouTube TV and line-ups content, both on TV screens. That means being able to easily reach your audience with a single, scalable offering on the big screen across the best content, including popular creators, YouTube Originals, live sports, feature length movies, timely news and more.”
Commenting on the options that the new solution could bring, Harriet Perry, General Manager at OMG Digital added: “For Omnicom Media Group UK, the ability to build relevant and customized content plans to support the unique needs of each of our clients is critical. The YouTube Select product will allow us to achieve this, and will also provide us added controls like human verification and brand measurement. Additionally, we are excited about YouTube Select’s audience and scale on OTT/connected TV devices, which will be a core part of our overall connected TV strategy.”
