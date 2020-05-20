Capturing what is being described as the ‘historic’ return to space flight from American soil, mobile and remote video transport and connectivity firm Dejero is to provide critical transmission and worldwide IP video distribution of NASA and SpaceX launch from the Kennedy Space Centre on 27 May.









Dejero has joined a consortium of technology providers delivering a range of broadcast technology to media partners and its customers, and its technology will see use in enabling the worldwide distribution of feeds from multiple pool cameras positioned to cover the launch to the International Space Station. The request to support the broadcast came from a group of news organisations looking for a solution to provide dynamic launch coverage while following social distance guidelines at the NASA press site.



The set-up will allow Dejero’s TV station customers to supplement their use of camera pools at the Kennedy Space Centre with additional isolated camera feeds in the days leading up to the launch without human operators on site. Dejero technology has been inserted into a portable rack-mounted broadcast kit located at the Kennedy Space Centre.



For signal encoding — and to facilitate high-quality broadcasting with minimal human intervention in line with the social distancing requirements of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the deployment will see the use of two 1U rack-mounted Dejero PathWay encoder/transmitters for the delivery of exceptional picture quality with low latency. Dejero’s MultiPoint IP video distribution network will then enable feeds from different cameras at Kennedy to simultaneously be shared with Dejero customers. Built for scalability, and managed in the cloud, MultiPoint is designed to simplify the sharing of high-quality, low-latency, real-time video feeds.



As part of a wider collaborative broadcast solution during the launch, Dejero is enabling encoding, transmission and video distribution to all Dejero customers.



“We're able to provide a lot more feeds into our newsroom with our two WayPoints than ever before. With both, we have a total of 8 channels; two of which will be dedicated to the Kennedy Space Centre,” explained Ali Hassan, assistant director of technology, WJXT/WCW. “These two continuous feeds will be distributed from WJXT to our cloud streaming infrastructure (AWS Elemental) for use on digital platforms by all Graham stations while they are available from NASA.”



