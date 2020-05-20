The Samsung TV Plus platform has struck a content deal with Bloomberg Media to introduce Bloomberg TV+, a premium 4K Ultra HD video channel that combines Bloomberg data and trusted business and finance programming.





Samsung’s free Smart TV video service delivers access to over 120 free channels in news, sports, entertainment and more. Available on all 2017-2020 Samsung Smart TVs, Bloomberg TV+ is not only the first 4K channel available on Samsung TV Plus but is also the only platform for viewers to stream Bloomberg’s premium video experience in full 4K ultra-high definition.



Launched in 2019, Bloomberg TV+ is the first of its kind in news, combining the trusted programming of Bloomberg TV, the worldwide 24-hour business and financial news network, with graphics created for a 4K UHD experience. This news coverage is said to bring increased utility to an audience of business and finance professionals who rely on Bloomberg as their go-to source for market news and analytics.



“At Bloomberg Media, we’re committed to innovating our products and re-imagining the way news is delivered,” said M. Scott Havens, global head of digital and media distribution at Bloomberg Media. “As the first business news provider to deliver content in native 4K UHD, Bloomberg TV+ is truly an enhanced modern news experience for those seeking premium global news designed for streaming.”



“This is a milestone launch with a number of firsts for Samsung and Bloomberg Media,” added Salek Brodsky, vice president of strategic partnerships and business development for Samsung Electronics.

