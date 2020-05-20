Hot on the heels of establishing its first point-of-presence (POP) in Hong Kong, cloud and edge solutions provider G-Core Labs has landed in another Asian commercial hotbed, adding Singapore to the reach of its global network infrastructure.









“Being a recognised world economic centre, Singapore is actively developing internet infrastructure and communication networks: more than 93% of 5.8 mln residents here regularly go online, and in terms of speed of fixed and mobile internet, the city-state takes the 1-st and 2-nd places in the world respectively [approx. 191 Mbps and 61 Mbps],” remarked G-Core Labs managing director Andre Reitenbach. “Singaporeans actively watch videos, communicate in social networks, buy online, including food, electronics and beauty products. The new G-Core Labs location will be in demand both in Singapore itself and in neighbouring China, as well as among Asian, European and American companies seeking to work effectively in the local and regional markets.”



are located in a certified Tier III class data centre and the company provides 5 TB of traffic for free for each dedicated server. The global architecture of G-Core Labs content delivery network, located on five continents, was created by experts on high-load systems. It currently includes over 100 POPs located in more than 65 cities around the world, has more than 5000 peering partners, 300 cache servers and the total network capacity is over 10 Tbit/sec.



The The new location offers customers secured dedicated and virtual servers, as well as services for the fast delivery of content with an average response time of 30 ms, according to Citrix independent analytical system. The new hosting and CDN point will be in demand among telecommunication and broadcasting companies, mass media fir and streaming services among others.“Being a recognised world economic centre, Singapore is actively developing internet infrastructure and communication networks: more than 93% of 5.8 mln residents here regularly go online, and in terms of speed of fixed and mobile internet, the city-state takes the 1-st and 2-nd places in the world respectively [approx. 191 Mbps and 61 Mbps],” remarked G-Core Labs managing director Andre Reitenbach. “Singaporeans actively watch videos, communicate in social networks, buy online, including food, electronics and beauty products. The new G-Core Labs location will be in demand both in Singapore itself and in neighbouring China, as well as among Asian, European and American companies seeking to work effectively in the local and regional markets.” G-Core Labs servers are located in a certified Tier III class data centre and the company provides 5 TB of traffic for free for each dedicated server. The global architecture of G-Core Labs content delivery network, located on five continents, was created by experts on high-load systems. It currently includes over 100 POPs located in more than 65 cities around the world, has more than 5000 peering partners, 300 cache servers and the total network capacity is over 10 Tbit/sec.The G-Core Labs virtual server, equipped with fast SSD disks, is based on KVM virtualisation technology which is said to guarantee high and uninterrupted performance.