In a coup for the growing AVOD service as the advertising video-on-demand sector gets more competitive, Pluto TV has announced the launch of the fubo Sports Network live, free-to-consumer linear sports channel.
Launched in Autumn 2019 by live TV streaming platform fuboTV, fubo Sports Network marked two “firsts” for the company - original talent-driven programming produced by fuboTV and distribution of a fuboTV-owned channel off of its platform. In addition to its own original programming — like No Chill with Gilbert Arenas (pictured) , Call It A Night with Julie Stewart-Binks, Drinks with Binks and The Cooligans — fubo Sports Network also carries live sports and original programming from partners including USA Today, FanDuel, The Players Tribune, Stadium, VSiN, CampusLore and many more.
The sports channel’s event coverage — including news, behind-the-scenes and exclusive programming — will be available for free on Pluto TV and now makes the fubo Sports Network available on over 75 million devices through a distribution network which also includes free platforms LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO as well as through fuboTV’s subscription service.
“We’re excited to bring fubo Sports Network to even more sports fans through Pluto TV, the largest free streaming distributor in the country,” said Min Kim, vice president, business development, fuboTV. “Since launching fubo Sports Network less than a year ago, we’ve built a differentiated offering for a dedicated audience who tune in for live games, original sports programming, sports docs and movies. We look forward to bringing Pluto TV fans 24/7 sports coverage on and off the field with a unique point of view.”
“In challenging times like these, with many live sporting events on hold, our current channel line-up featuring classic live sporting events, news, documentaries/series and sports-themed movies, have proven to be a great alternative for fans in search of what to watch,” added Pluto TV’s senior VP, content strategy and global partnerships Amy Kuessner. “We are incredibly excited to welcome the fubo Sports Network to Pluto TV as it brings even greater dimension to our sports programming and fanfare to all who revel in watching the competitive arena.”
