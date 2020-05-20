After being a huge hit in the UK and Ireland, critically-acclaimed series Normal People is now spreading its wings to the STARZPLAY international premium streaming service to Germany, Austria, Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Latin America and Japan.
The 12 x 30' drama, adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name and produced by Element Pictures, stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Connell and Marianne. In a school in a small-town west of Ireland, Connell is a well-liked, good looking and athletic football player. Marianne is a proud, intimidating and unpopular loner who actively avoids her classmates and challenges teachers’ authority.
Sparks fly between the two when Connell comes to pick up his mother Lorraine (Sarah Greene) from her job at Marianne’s house and a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers. Normal People sees the pair weave in and out of each other’s lives and explores just how complicated intimacy and young love can be.
The programme was a huge hit in its original run, receiving over 16.2 million requests on the BBC iPlayer for the series in its first week of availability, with nearly five million requests from 16-34s. In the seven-day period since the series premiered on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 26 April, total requests for BBC Three programmes rose to 21.8 million by 4 May 2020. Of all the iPlayer requests for BBC Three, Normal People made up over 70% of the total and according to signed-in data, a quarter of all accounts requesting it have already watched the whole series.
The expansion to the new territories for the Element Pictures production comes in an exclusive licensing agreement between STARZPLAY owner Starz with Endeavor Content with the programme scheduled to premiere as a STARZPLAY Exclusive on the international streaming service in summer 2020.
“As a fan of the novel, I feel the creative team did an extraordinary job bringing this story to the screen,” said Superna Kalle, EVP, Starz International Digital Networks. “The tenderness of this modern love story is universally relatable and one that will resonate with the STARZPLAY global audience who has come to expect edgy and provocative content from our service.”
Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, executive producers of Normal People” and co-founders of Element Pictures added: “The response from audiences in the UK, Ireland and the US to ‘Normal People’ has been overwhelmingly positive. We are delighted that audiences around the world will now have the opportunity to see the show for themselves.”
