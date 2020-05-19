The MENA region’s leading subscription video-on-demand service STARZPLAY has announced a partnership with mobile communications and data services provider Zain to offer easier payment options for existing and would-be subscribers.





Through the deal STARZPLAY will accelerate customer acquisition through direct carrier billing (DCB) integration, signing agreements with Zain in three countries – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq. DCB is regarded as a critical success factor for reaching mass audiences across MENA markets, where not all would-be-subscribers have access to a credit card – especially those younger demographics who prefer to consume their content on an on-demand basis.



The move also marks STARZPLAY’s first-ever DCB integration in Iraq – providing access to its video content for Zain’s 15.7 million customers across the country. Making payments through local telecom operators as part of their standard prepaid or post-paid bills is quick and convenient and means they can watch STARZPLAY’s content straight from their phone, or at home via smart TV or games console.



“We’re really excited about this strategic partnership with Zain, as it means we can make watching our premium content even easier for millions of



has strategic partnerships with 21 telcos across the region including Etisalat Group, du, STC, Mobily, Orange Group, Viva Group, Ooredoo Group, Maroc Telcom – offering subscription via prepaid and post-paid mobile to subscribers. Through the deal STARZPLAY will accelerate customer acquisition through direct carrier billing (DCB) integration, signing agreements with Zain in three countries – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq. DCB is regarded as a critical success factor for reaching mass audiences across MENA markets, where not all would-be-subscribers have access to a credit card – especially those younger demographics who prefer to consume their content on an on-demand basis.The move also marks STARZPLAY’s first-ever DCB integration in Iraq – providing access to its video content for Zain’s 15.7 million customers across the country. Making payments through local telecom operators as part of their standard prepaid or post-paid bills is quick and convenient and means they can watch STARZPLAY’s content straight from their phone, or at home via smart TV or games console.“We’re really excited about this strategic partnership with Zain, as it means we can make watching our premium content even easier for millions of Zain subscribers in KSA, Kuwait and Iraq,” said STARZPLAY co-founder and CEO Maaz Sheikh commenting on the deal. “Who doesn’t want hassle-free payments, no extra bills or paperwork, and access to binge-worthy series and blockbuster movies on demand? This is a great opportunity to continue to broaden our reach and connect with those new audiences across the MENA region that we know will love STARZPLAY.” STARZPLAY has strategic partnerships with 21 telcos across the region including Etisalat Group, du, STC, Mobily, Orange Group, Viva Group, Ooredoo Group, Maroc Telcom – offering subscription via prepaid and post-paid mobile to subscribers.