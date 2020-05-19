The market leader in Greece’s pay-TV market, OTE Group’s pay-TV platform COSMOTE TV has gone live with its new streaming service with use of Synamedia’s virtualised Media Streamer platform.
COSMOTE TV streams exclusive live sports events and needs to maintain a high-quality viewing experience even during peak periods. The streaming service includes live and on-demand content and selected sports programming in 4K for the first time in Greece. Subscribers have access to multiscreen content across 70 digital channels - including 16 premium COSMOTE sport, cinema and history channels. The service features personalised recommendations based on viewing behaviour and preferences to ensure viewers can always find something to watch, helping to boost engagement.
The content delivery network (CDN) is managed by OTE and the streaming solution is being is deployed on a distributed private cloud architecture, providing edge caching and streaming through a network of servers deployed locally across cities throughout Greece.
Media Streamer is said to be able to offer a cost-effective private CDN platform with the flexibility to scale ‘massively’ to distribute terabits per second (Tbps) of live, on-demand, and time-shifted video without compromising bandwidth or latency. Dashboards display real-time analytics on consumer data and network operations to help COSMOTE TV react promptly to customer service issues.
“As the pay-TV market leader in Greece with ambitions to live stream a growing number of 4K sports content, OTE needed a CDN platform with terabit per second scalability,” commented Julien Signes, senior vice president and general manager, video network at Synamedia. “The virtualised Media Streamer deployment allows OTE to offer subscribers the ultimate appointment-to-view experience even during peak periods; and with detailed analytics on the state of the network, OTE can really boost operational efficiencies.”
