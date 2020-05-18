Much to the relief of football fans from around the world, Germany’s Bundesliga returned to action on 16 May and even though the action was witnessed by no fans in the respective stadiums, the action was enjoyed by strong audiences on UK TV for BT Sport.
As part of its commitment to broadcast every match in the remainder of a season that was hugely competitive before it was halted in March, the UK pay-TV company brought viewers nine live Bundesliga matches , across 16, 17 and 18 May. Going forward until the season ends, At least one match per weekend will be available in 4K Ultra HD picture quality on BT Sport Ultimate. Every game will be available on TV, on mobile and tablet devices, or via Xbox, PlayStation, Samsung TV and Apple TV as well as BTSport.com.
BT Sport’s coverage is presented live from the BT Sport Studio with contributions from home by guests and commentators. Alongside the live games will be the Bundesliga Goals Show, which will bring viewers all of the action and all of the goals as they happen, from every single Saturday Bundesliga game, live.
BT Sport has revealed that for the big return on 16 May, the match between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 (pictured) achieved a reach of 1.4 million people watching across its TV and digital platforms, with 1.2 million for linear. Taking a 5.6% share, this was an audience five times larger than that of the season’s highest performing Bundesliga game so far, with digital viewing reaching levels seen for some of BT’s English Premier League games this season. The linear peak was 652,000 and the linear average 500,000. The average number of views across the 5 Bundesliga matches on BT Sport’s three channels on Saturday was 597,000.
Commenting on the viewership, a BT Sport spokesperson said: “It’s great to see strong viewing numbers across both digital and linear channels this weekend on BT Sport with the return of Bundesliga. While these are encouraging, there’s still much for us all to work through to ensure a successful return of the Premier League.”
BT Sport’s coverage is presented live from the BT Sport Studio with contributions from home by guests and commentators. Alongside the live games will be the Bundesliga Goals Show, which will bring viewers all of the action and all of the goals as they happen, from every single Saturday Bundesliga game, live.
BT Sport has revealed that for the big return on 16 May, the match between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 (pictured) achieved a reach of 1.4 million people watching across its TV and digital platforms, with 1.2 million for linear. Taking a 5.6% share, this was an audience five times larger than that of the season’s highest performing Bundesliga game so far, with digital viewing reaching levels seen for some of BT’s English Premier League games this season. The linear peak was 652,000 and the linear average 500,000. The average number of views across the 5 Bundesliga matches on BT Sport’s three channels on Saturday was 597,000.
Commenting on the viewership, a BT Sport spokesperson said: “It’s great to see strong viewing numbers across both digital and linear channels this weekend on BT Sport with the return of Bundesliga. While these are encouraging, there’s still much for us all to work through to ensure a successful return of the Premier League.”