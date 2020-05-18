With the number of exhibitors cancelling their booking becoming a steady flow, and with no end to the impact of the coronavirus in sight, IBC has decided to pull the plug on its flagship exhibition for 2020.
The organisers say that in making their decision, the IBC team had been monitoring events and that it was focussed on assessing and developing appropriate plans for the September exhibition at the RAI Amsterdam. IBC stressed that within these plans it was crucial that it could deliver a safe and successful environment but that as governments announced the route forward from the initial Covid-19 outbreak, it had become clear that a return to normal, even a new one, was unlikely to be achieved by September.
With that in mind and based on what the organisation was aware of at his point, IBC said that it was with “a heavy heart” that it has made “the difficult decision” to cancel the show.
“It has also become evident, through our dialogue with the IBC community, that an early decision is preferential for the industry so it can plan for the future,” said IBC CEO Mike Crimp. “Right now, despite the best work of the IBC team and our Dutch colleagues, there are still many unknowns. Therefore, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to deliver a safe and valuable event to the quality expected of IBC. It is also evident that important aspects of a large-scale event such as IBC will be greatly altered by social distancing, travel restrictions, masks etc. so much so that the spirit of IBC will be compromised.”
IBC noted that over the coming months it would continue to engage with the industry through its digital platform.
