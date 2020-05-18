Paris-based producer and distributor Prime Entertainment Group has closed announce a new deal with premium channel AXN Spain for a package of 50 episodes from its cinema series Zoom In and Director’s Short Cut.
Both shows have been hits for the French producer and distributor. Zoom In (1200x6,30’) offers a dive into the production of the hottest movies while Director’s Short Cut (285x4’) shows the greatest film directors sharing their stories and exclusive anecdotes.
Launched in 1998 and owned by global media company Sony Pictures Television, AXN Spain specialises in cinema-related content and a key player of the Spanish audiovisual landscape, claimed to be the leading channel of its type on cable and satellite.
Prime and AXN Spain have been working together for a number of years and the new deal is said to strengthen the companies’ successful collaboration. Prior to the new collaboration, previous partnerships between the two companies included a number of high hit celebrities and entertainment related series such as Spotlight (250x2’30), Close Up (105x26’) and Stars! (104x4’).
“It’s always a pleasure to work with a prestigious partner like AXN,” remarked Prime Entertainment Group head of sales Alexandra Marguerite. “As we aim to provide high-quality cinema-related content, we are proud that the high production value of our programs allows us to do business with a leading movie network such as AXN in Spain.”
