Given huge impetus by the $16 billion expected to be added in 2020, global online TV episode and film revenues are reach $167 billion in 2025, double the $83 billion recorded in 2019 says study from Digital TV Research.
The Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report overhauls the analyst’s previous forecasts for the OTT market in 138 countries. The updated report predicts that SVOD’s share of OTT revenues will stay at around 58%, meaning that this sector’s revenues will climb by $50 billion between 2019 and 2025 to total $98 billion.
From the 138 countries, the top five are projected to command two-thirds of global revenues by 2025, down from the 72% reported in 2019. This says Digital TV Research reveals that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 19 countries by 2025; up from 13 countries in 2019.
OTT revenues in the US are expected to nearly double between 2019 and 2025, adding nearly $33 billion to reach $68 billion. China will likely add $6 billion over the same period to reach to $19 billion. China has been hit hard by the global economic slowdown and its AVOD market is set for a fall in 2020 but will recover from 2021.
Commenting on the Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report, Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research said: “Taking account of the coronavirus impact, we have SVOD has boomed during the lockdown – and thanks to the rollout of Disney+. However, advertising confidence has been hit. We expect lower growth for AVOD in 2020 – but recovery thereafter.”
