Claiming to have attracted record numbers of viewers in April 2020 by new commissions combined with hit series from the US, A+E Networks UK’s HISTORY channel has noted its best ratings increases in years, indeed more than four times the 8% growth seen in total TV.





The pay-TV channel says that it grew 35% in all homes compared with the first quarter of 2020 and the that year-on-year, HISTORY’s viewership is up by 46%, which is more than double the increase of 21% in total TV across all homes. April 2020 was the highest rating month for HISTORY since October 2013, and the final week of the month saw an impressive 53% audience uplift compared to the 52-week average.



The opening episode of the UK commission from Fired-Up Films: Lost Relics of the Knights Templar, became the channel’s highest rating commissioned episode ever. The premiere episode pulled in a total audience of more than 400,000, as viewers followed treasure hunters tracing the origin of a hoard of relics. Curse of Oak Island pulled in HISTORY’s best ever consolidated viewing figures for a non-fiction show – more than 460,000 viewers.



Commenting on drawing such audiences Heather Jones, general manager UK and senior vice president, content and creative,



Marking the 25th anniversary of their working relationship, the UK arm of content provider A+E Networks and pay-TV firm Sky are to offer from 27 May HISTORY as Sky HISTORY on all broadcasting platforms across the UK.