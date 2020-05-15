LTN Global has become the latest video industry firm to seek out the IT platform giants to provide offerings and will use Amazon Web Services (AWS) across its suite of modular offerings.





The collaboration with AWS builds on existing relationships from



LTN has now achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), and will use the global cloud platform to improve video production, advance live feed management and evolve the advertising experience.



LTN’s Live Video Cloud runs on AWS and supports a range of AWS services such as Amazon Rekognition to enable artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted curation, production and programming that can help simplify and



Cloud Access extends the reach of the LTN Network on AWS cloud and is designed to enable broadcasters and media companies to implement cloud-based solutions for channel playout, transcoding, streaming and content processing. In addition, LTN’s Connect and Cue products are interoperable with The collaboration with AWS builds on existing relationships from the media technology and transport network solutions provider’s 2019 acquisition of Make.TV, Niles and Crystal Corporation as well as LTN's fully managed network for IP-based transport. A number of LTN’s products and services already leverage and run on AWS.LTN has now achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), and will use the global cloud platform to improve video production, advance live feed management and evolve the advertising experience.LTN’s Live Video Cloud runs on AWS and supports a range of AWS services such as Amazon Rekognition to enable artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted curation, production and programming that can help simplify and speed up news and sports productions. Live Video Cloud opens hyper-local pathways for video to be shared between content creators, producers, programmers and advertisers with says LTN a scale, speed and relevance not previously possible.Cloud Access extends the reach of the LTN Network on AWS cloud and is designed to enable broadcasters and media companies to implement cloud-based solutions for channel playout, transcoding, streaming and content processing. In addition, LTN’s Connect and Cue products are interoperable with AWS Elemental MediaTailor and allow broadcasters to replace ads in OTT feeds by signalling frame-accurate metadata of content in their linear feeds. These products help video providers to monetise their services by serving viewers with relevant and targeted ads that yield advertisers much greater value.