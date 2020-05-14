In yet another deal in its home region for its as-a-service offerings, Norigin Media has announced a partnership with Edgeware for quality assurance tools to support its StreamPilot streaming control solution in multi-CDN environments.
This collaboration will be based on Norigin Media’s OTT Testing-aaS packages. The StreamPilot cloud-based delivery control platform is designed to allow Edgeware broadcast customers to measure and manage streams and gain quality of experience insights. Norigin Media will test the streams provided by Edgeware, independent of the content delivery networks across a large range of smart TV devices and models. Quality assurance for OTT streaming services is among the solutions offered by Norigin Media to broadcasters and pay-TV operators.
“Quality assurance is an integral part of our streaming solutions. Our testing labs have a wide range of devices that have been collected over a decade to create our new Testing as-a-Service (Testing-aaS) packages”, explained Norigin Media CEO Ajey Anand. “It is a pleasure to work with industry leaders Edgeware and we look forward to expanding our collaboration.”
“Building a comprehensive repository of devices is very time-consuming and costly, due to the wide range of models that need to be covered,” added Kalle Henriksson, founder, and product manager for StreamPilot, at Edgeware. “While it is not easy to gain access to the older Samsung and LG Smart TV models, Norigin Media has a very organised manner of testing and validating our fully device agnostic StreamPilot platform.”
