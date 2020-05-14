Connected TV (CTV) streaming video distribution and advertising services provider Wurl has showed a strong first quarter of the year with increased channel expansion, viewing time and ad impressions.
With what it called steady month-by-month increases during the quarter, the Wurl Network launched a total of 97 new channels, representing an 83% growth rate over the first quarter of 2019. In one day alone in March 2020, Wurl launched 28 channels across seven countries – a single-day record for the company. IN April 2020, Wurl delivered global fashion, beauty and lifestyle network Fashion TV (pictured) to viewers of Samsung’s TV Plus service.
The launches give Wurl more than 400 channels, what the company calls a major milestone for an independent network. Hours of viewing on the Wurl Network during the quarter surpassed the company’s initial expectations, growing 86% over the same period last year.
As well as the acceleration of channels added the Wurl Network, the company also says that it has expanded content monetisation for its customers through its AdPool, its advertising marketplace that launched in October 2019. The company revealed that impressions provided by the Wurl Network increased by 500% year over year, with total ad inventory up 56%. It added that it had provided a lift in impressions of up to 50% for many video producers.
“Our customers experienced record growth during the first quarter of 2020,” said Wurl Sean Doherty. “AdPool built significant momentum by helping participating video producers turn an otherwise traditionally slow Q1 into a financial win. With digital ad spending shifting to connected TVs, where it’s predicted to surpass $10 billion by 2021 in the United States alone, Wurl will help lead this growth by providing the market scale that video producers require to monetise their content.”
