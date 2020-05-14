Aiming to tap into growing demand for adverting video-on-demand services in both regions, ViacomCBS’s PlutoTV has announced a major expansion of its business throughout German-speaking Europe and launched pop-up services in Latin America.
As regards the former, Pluto TV has expanded its offering in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland launching 24 new channels. Having begun 2020 with a line-up of 45 live channels, Pluto TV has rapidly grown its portfolio to now deliver 75 channels in these three markets.
The new slate of channels includes highlights from categories such as Kids, Curiosity, Reality TV, Sports, and Entertainment. Pluto TV has also welcomed an all-new suite of pop-up channels featuring ViacomCBS’s award-winning IP with brands like SpongeBob Squarepants, iCarly, Blue’s Clues, Victorious, Bubble Guppies, Sam & Cat, and more. Additionally, Pluto TV’s MTV channels Dating and The Hills, as well as Totally Turtles, are now available in English language for German viewers to get the authentic experience in the cast’s native tongue. Pluto TV will also introduce new original, thematically curated channels - Pluto TV Crime, Pluto TV Lives and Pluto TV Yoga, among others.
“At Pluto TV we want to offer everybody at home a channel they love, and we are thrilled to add more than 24 new channels in the German-speaking markets in one month,” said Olivier Jollet, managing director Europe at Pluto TV commenting on the move. “Within the last four months alone, we have been able to increase our channel offering by a third of the entire portfolio. This a major step in pushing Pluto TV to the next level.”
As it was making its forays into Europe, Pluto TV Latin America was announcing Estrellas de acción, its first pop-up channel for action movies starring iconic stars. The new channel will be available on Pluto TV live streaming and on-demand sections from 13 May–10 June.
The service will include action movies from Paramount, Polar, Kinpil, CDC and Beverly Hills, dubbed in Spanish to allow Spanish-speaking audiences to enjoy in their own language. Some of the featured titles include: Street Wars and Blood Alley, with Steven Seagal; The Transporter 3 and Blitz, with Jason Statham; Rambo 4 with Sylvester Stallone; The Running Man with Arnold Schwarzenegger; Conan The Barbarian with Jason Momoa; Wake of Death and Derailed, with Jean-Claude Van Damme; Dragon Blade and The Myth, with Jackie Chan; and The Warlords, with Jet Li.
The new slate of channels includes highlights from categories such as Kids, Curiosity, Reality TV, Sports, and Entertainment. Pluto TV has also welcomed an all-new suite of pop-up channels featuring ViacomCBS’s award-winning IP with brands like SpongeBob Squarepants, iCarly, Blue’s Clues, Victorious, Bubble Guppies, Sam & Cat, and more. Additionally, Pluto TV’s MTV channels Dating and The Hills, as well as Totally Turtles, are now available in English language for German viewers to get the authentic experience in the cast’s native tongue. Pluto TV will also introduce new original, thematically curated channels - Pluto TV Crime, Pluto TV Lives and Pluto TV Yoga, among others.
“At Pluto TV we want to offer everybody at home a channel they love, and we are thrilled to add more than 24 new channels in the German-speaking markets in one month,” said Olivier Jollet, managing director Europe at Pluto TV commenting on the move. “Within the last four months alone, we have been able to increase our channel offering by a third of the entire portfolio. This a major step in pushing Pluto TV to the next level.”
As it was making its forays into Europe, Pluto TV Latin America was announcing Estrellas de acción, its first pop-up channel for action movies starring iconic stars. The new channel will be available on Pluto TV live streaming and on-demand sections from 13 May–10 June.
The service will include action movies from Paramount, Polar, Kinpil, CDC and Beverly Hills, dubbed in Spanish to allow Spanish-speaking audiences to enjoy in their own language. Some of the featured titles include: Street Wars and Blood Alley, with Steven Seagal; The Transporter 3 and Blitz, with Jason Statham; Rambo 4 with Sylvester Stallone; The Running Man with Arnold Schwarzenegger; Conan The Barbarian with Jason Momoa; Wake of Death and Derailed, with Jean-Claude Van Damme; Dragon Blade and The Myth, with Jackie Chan; and The Warlords, with Jet Li.